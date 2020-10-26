Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

INGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Inogen alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Inogen by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Inogen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inogen by 99.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Inogen by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 148,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. 2,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,983. The stock has a market cap of $618.07 million, a P/E ratio of 93.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $76.89.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Inogen had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.