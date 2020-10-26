Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intel by 213.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after buying an additional 1,890,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after buying an additional 1,748,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.76.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.81 on Monday, hitting $46.39. 2,030,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,933,998. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

