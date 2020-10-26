Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.53. 2,752,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,933,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

