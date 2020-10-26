International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 2.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,048,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,733,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 471,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,360,000 after buying an additional 44,064 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. ValuEngine downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

NYSE IBM traded down $3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.04. 183,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,608,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

