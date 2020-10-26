Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $360.94.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $334.42 on Thursday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.