Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

PGX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.86. 39,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,561. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

