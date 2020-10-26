Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $10.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 550,971 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $8.08. 68,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,542. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

