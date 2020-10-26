IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $200.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11 and a beta of 1.54. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $202.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $2,133,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,790.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,532.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,062,939. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

