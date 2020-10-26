IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of IQIYI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut IQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQIYI has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of IQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 64.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

