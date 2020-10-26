iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.47. 4,617,464 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.