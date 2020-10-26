iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,480 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 326,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares during the period.

REET traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $21.00. 29,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,893. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95.

