iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.24. 22,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,902. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.62. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

