iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,026,506. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

