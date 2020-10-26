iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,138.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,802,711. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

