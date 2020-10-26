iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $27,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $4.14 on Monday, hitting $158.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,504,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,802,711. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

