iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Boosted by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.9% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SimpliFi Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,702. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.75. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.12 and a 12 month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

