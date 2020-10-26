iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.13. The company had a trading volume of 52,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.44 and its 200-day moving average is $179.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

