iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.26. 236,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,800,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

