JBJ Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070,734. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,350,819.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

