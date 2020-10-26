JBJ Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,024 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 258.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 42.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

DEO stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.27. 3,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.94. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $171.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $1.3623 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.