JBJ Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,698 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.05. The stock had a trading volume of 324,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,962,406. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

