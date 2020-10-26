JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,177,000 after purchasing an additional 766,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $420,613,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

