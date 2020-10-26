JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.43.
Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,177,000 after purchasing an additional 766,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $420,613,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
