Journeo plc (JNEO.L) (LON:JNEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.60

Journeo plc (JNEO.L) (LON:JNEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.60 ($0.19), with a volume of 13736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.68.

Journeo plc (JNEO.L) (LON:JNEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 1.11 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community, which captures, processes, and displays essential information to improve journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. It operates through Passenger Systems and Fleet Systems segments. The company offers CCTV, passenger counting, camera monitoring system, telematics and driver behavior, and on-board Wi-Fi system for buses; forward facing CCTV, track and surrounds, video data retrieval, platform and premises, in-carriage, and pantograph monitoring for the freight and passenger rail markets; and mobile CCTV, passenger counting, driver behavior, passenger Wi-Fi, infotainment, and associated depot infrastructure to coaches and blue light vehicles.

