JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €235.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €259.50 ($305.29).

FRA:ADS opened at €281.80 ($331.53) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €276.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €244.25. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Analyst Recommendations for adidas (FRA:ADS)

