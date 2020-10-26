JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,900 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,480 ($71.60) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,750 ($62.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,801.36 ($62.73).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,694 ($61.33) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,761.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,449.13. The company has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a GBX 37.46 ($0.49) dividend. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $36.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s payout ratio is presently 59.36%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.30), for a total value of £2,087,940 ($2,727,906.98).

About The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

