JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $48.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gentherm will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

