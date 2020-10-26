JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Sell Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesla from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.44.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $420.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $389.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.39, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.04. Tesla has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,621 shares of company stock worth $73,140,239. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

