Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC.L) (LON:JGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $226.00

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC.L) (LON:JGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.93), with a volume of 3991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.86).

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and a PE ratio of 62.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 206.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 190.18.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

