Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of KNNNF opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.91. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

