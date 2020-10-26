Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 366 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.90 on Monday, reaching $124.45. 280,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,962,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.