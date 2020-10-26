Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €33.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.32 ($35.67).

STM stock opened at €28.61 ($33.66) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €26.76 and its 200-day moving average is €24.11.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

