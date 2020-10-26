Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

FRA:CON opened at €101.15 ($119.00) on Thursday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a 1-year high of €256.50 ($301.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €95.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.62.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

