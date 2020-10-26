Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Lowered to $26.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEYUF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Keyera from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keyera from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Keyera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of KEYUF opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

