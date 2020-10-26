Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

KZR opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $266.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.12.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $6,734,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,241,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 723,051 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,108,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,592,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 140.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 588,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 343,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit