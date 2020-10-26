Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

KZR opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $266.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.12.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $6,734,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,241,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 723,051 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,108,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,592,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 140.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 588,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 343,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

