Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,232 shares of company stock worth $2,206,280. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.