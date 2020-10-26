Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 47 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays set a CHF 49 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 50.78.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

