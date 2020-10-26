Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 47 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays set a CHF 49 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 50.78.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Analyst Recommendations for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit