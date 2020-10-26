Lakeview Hotel Investment (CVE:LHR) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp (CVE:LHR) were down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 131,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 63,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $587,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.07.

Lakeview Hotel Investment (CVE:LHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 million for the quarter.

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR". Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp receives income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties.

