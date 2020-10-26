Lambda Hits Market Cap of $13.53 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, Lambda has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $13.53 million and $5.17 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax, Bilaxy and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00088865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00235772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00035138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.01334710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00130876 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 835,345,431 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.