Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LSCC. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of LSCC opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.07. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $35.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,145,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $288,236.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,074.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,793 shares of company stock worth $2,820,601 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

