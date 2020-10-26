Leisure Capital Management Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.2% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM traded down $4.01 on Monday, hitting $124.87. 318,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,054,756. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $132.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

