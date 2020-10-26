Leisure Capital Management Has $1.09 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,776,000 after buying an additional 356,828 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 127,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,539,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.33. 227,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,955,908. The stock has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.07. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

