Leisure Capital Management Purchases Shares of 455 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $21.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $522.29. The stock had a trading volume of 278,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,955,616. The firm has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.19.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.