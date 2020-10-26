Leisure Capital Management Sells 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,745,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $61.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,571.57. The stock had a trading volume of 52,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,089. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,508.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,448.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

