Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood to “Outperform”

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Boenning Scattergood currently has $145.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Lindsay stock opened at $112.35 on Thursday. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $120.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.24.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 88.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at $5,697,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

