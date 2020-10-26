Lisk Market Capitalization Reaches $135.65 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00008301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Lisk has a market capitalization of $135.65 million and $2.88 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00016764 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00011012 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,248,781 coins and its circulating supply is 126,239,492 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bittrex, Coinroom, Huobi, Coinbe, Binance, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, OKEx, Gate.io, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Livecoin, ChaoEX, YoBit, Exrates, HitBTC, BitBay, CoinEgg and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

