Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0285 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $78,355.70 and $25.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,626.88 or 3.21572838 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00021296 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.