Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.79. 64,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,760. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

