Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $62.99 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $241,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $336,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,686.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,453 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $716,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 70.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.