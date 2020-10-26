Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lumentum from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.42.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $84.03 on Thursday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $659,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,749,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,037 shares of company stock worth $6,866,739 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,216 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after purchasing an additional 834,277 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 32.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,086,000 after purchasing an additional 583,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

