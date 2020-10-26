Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $99.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Northcoast Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.57. 10,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.95. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average is $78.49.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

